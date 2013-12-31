How to Use Your iPhone as a Fitness Tracker

Just unwrapped your iPhone 5s and wish you had a fitness accessory to go with it? If you download the Fitbit app, you'll automatically have one. While the fitness application is designed to work with Fitbit's wearable exercise gadgets, the latest update to the app allows you to use your iPhone 5s as a standalone tracking companion. Here's how to take advantage of the Fitbit's new MobileTrack function so you can start tracking your workout progress without any extra accessories.

1. Download Fitbit from iTunes. Note that MobileTrack only works on the iPhone 5s.

2. Open Fitbit.

3. Select Join Fitbit, or Log In if you already have an account.

4. Tap No Fitbit Yet at the bottom of the screen.

5. Tap "Set Up Your Phone."

6. Enter your height.

7. Enter your gender.

8. Enter your weight.

9. Enter your birthday.

10. Enter your name, email address and password.

11. Your iPhone 5s will now automatically track your steps, miles traveled and calories burned with the Fitbit app open.

