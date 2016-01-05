UrbanEars Hellas Offer Washable Parts, Swipe Controls

LAS VEGAS — UrbanEars just unveiled new fitness-friendly headphones that come in over-the-head and on-ear varieties, called Hellas ($100). There's also a new in-ear model called Reimers ($50). All sport reflective cables and sweat-resistant designs, but the Hellas have removable parts that can be washed. All designs will be available starting Jan. 6 at select retailers and the UrbanEars online store.

The Bluetooth Hellas have detachable, washable mesh parts. Image: Henry T. Casey

As we saw at UrbanEars' booth at CES Unveiled, The Hellas' mesh headbands and ear cups are easily removed, so they can be washed, or even mixed and matched if you buy multiple pairs. The headphones also come with a mesh bag so you can toss them all in the washing machine without worry that the mesh will degrade. UrbanEars boasts that fully charged Hellas have enough battery life for 14-hours of continuous playback, and they charge over a micro USB port in the right ear cup.

UrbanEars has given the Hellas touch controls, so you hold down on the lid to power on and off, tap to pause and play, swipe left and right to move between songs and swipe up and down to adjust volume. When you're using the Hellas with a mobile phone, you can even tap the center of the cups to pick up and hang up phone calls.

You can tap and swipe on the Hellas cups to control your music. Image: Henry T. Casey

The Reimers earbuds feature UrbanEars' EarClick technology, which secures their fitted ear-pierces at two points to the rest of the earbud, to allow for optimal security. UrbanEars has also added a double-clip on the Reimers to make sure the cord stays in place and out of your way.

Three colorways of UrbanEars' active wear Hellas Image: Henry T. Casey

Both the Hellas and Reimers come in the same four colors: the patriotic Team (red, white and blue), darker Trail (olive and blue), eye-catching Rush (coral and grey) and stealthy Black belt (all black).