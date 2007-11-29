France Sells “Cheap” Unlocked iPhones

As part of legal disputes in Europe, Apple has been forced to allow sales of the iPhone without locking consumers into a two-year service contract with a defined mobile provider. Apple takes a cut of all service fees paid through such arrangements.

In Germany, T-Mobile began selling unlocked iPhones for around $1,470 earlier this month. Orange is set to beat that price at around $1,100. Customers will still be able to purchase the device with a contract for around $590. Service plans range from around $70 to $170.

Additionally, current iPhone Orange subscribers will be able to unlock their handset for around $150, and current Orange customers who have a device other than an iPhone can pay around $811 for it without signing a new contract.

In the US, users must sign up for a two-year service plan from Cingular in order to purchase an iPhone. However, hackers have been able to unlock the iPhones for months.