Act Fast: Our Favorite Bluetooth Speaker Is $30 Off

The weather is slowly getting warmer, which means it's time to bring your tunes outdoors. While there are hundreds of ways to do that, the best Bluetooth speaker for your outdoor needs remains the Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 3.

The Editor's Choice speaker packs everything you could want in a Bluetooth speaker including excellent sound quality, long battery life, and just the right amount of ruggedness to handle an accidental dunk in the pool. For a limited time, Walmart has the UE MegaBoom 3 on sale for $169.99. (Amazon offers the same price). That's $30 off and the best price we've seen for this portable speaker.

The cylindrical-shaped MegaBoom 3 weighs two pounds and offers nicely balanced bass, mid, and treble tones. It plays a variety of music styles well and can get fairly loud for its size, although sound can get distorted at max volume.

The speaker is rated IPX67, which means its waterproof for up to 30 minutes in three feet of water. We left it in a sink full of water for five minutes and the MegaBoom 3 continued to play with no problems.

In terms of battery life, our unit was at 77 percent battery after 10 hours of use at low and moderate volume. As a result, we suspect you can get way over its rated 20-hour battery life.

The speaker doesn't feature any built-in digital assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, but it's still a solid companion for your outdoor adventures.

Alternatively, you can get the UE Boom 3 for $119.99 ($30 off). (Amazon offers the same price). It offers very similar features, but with a 15-hour battery instead of 20.