Ultimaker Adds Larger, Smaller 3D Printers to Lineup

The Ultimaker 2 Extended (left) and Ultimaker 2 Go (right) at CES 2015.

LAS VEGAS — After the success of its Ultimaker 2 3D printer, some users asked Dutch company Ultimaker for an even bigger printer. Others wanted a smaller, more compact one. So the company decided to give both groups what they wanted. It created the Ultimaker 2 Extended and Ultimaker 2 Go, larger and smaller versions, respectively, of the Ultimaker 2 printer.

Unveiled yesterday (Jan. 5) at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), the Extended will cost $3,030, and the more portable Go will cost $1,450. Both printers will be available for preorder starting this March.

Just what is different about these new printers? The original Ultimaker 2 ($2,499) has a build volume of 9 x 8.7 x 8 inches, prints in the plastics PLA and ABS, and can print in very fine layers, as thin as 100 or even 20 microns per layer.

The Ultimaker 2 Extended and Ultimaker 2 Go have the same layer resolution and materials, but the Extended has a taller print area and a volume of 9 x 8.7 x 12 inches. The Go has a compact build volume of 4.7 x 4.7 x 4.5 inches. Unlike the other two, it does not feature a heated print tray. This may hurt its ability to print high-quality objects in ABS, for which a heated tray is recommended.

The Go's smaller, travel-sized design makes it comparable to other devices in the small but growing group of portable 3D printers. The Makerbot Replicator Mini, for example, has a build volume of 3.9 x 3.9 x 4.9 inches, a layer resolution of 200 microns, and costs $1,375.

All of Ultimaker's 3D printers are open-source, with designs and software are all available online — making it easy for more advanced users to tweak and modify their Ultimakers.

