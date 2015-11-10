How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication on Twitch

Twitch just got more serious about protecting its 100 million monthly users. The popular video game livestreaming service has rolled out support for two-factor authentication, allowing customers to further fortify their accounts by requiring two forms of verification to log in. This new feature could be in response to a data breach that Twitch suffered in March, which required all users to change their passwords and re-connect any Twitter and YouTube accounts linked to their profiles.

Enabling two-factor authentication on Twitch isn't mandatory, but recommended for those who want to keep their accounts as secure as possible. Here's how to set it up.

1. Visit Twitch.tv and select Settings from the drop-down menu under your username.

2. Select Security & Privacy.

3. Select "Set up two-factor authentication."

4. Enter your password.

5. Enter your phone number.

6. Enter the verification code that you received as a text message.



7. You're all set — two-factor authentication is now enabled on your account. Logging in to Twitch will now require both a password and mobile verification code. Feel free to go back to devouring hours of Let's Plays with the peace of mind that your account is now a bit safer.