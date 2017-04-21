Making Money on Twitch Will Soon Get Much Easier

In order to make money streaming to Twitch, you typically need a massive fan base willing to watch you play Overwatch or simply talk into a camera for hours on end. Fortunately for the little guys, that's about to change.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: Syda Productions / Shutterstock)

The Amazon-owned livestreaming giant just unveiled its Twitch Affiliate program, which lets non-partnered streamers earn some cash while they broadcast their favorite games.



You don't need to apply to become a Twitch Affiliate — if you meet the criteria, Twitch will contact you directly. The company says it will be sending invites to streamers who meet the following requirements:

At least 500 total minutes broadcasted in the last 30 days

7 unique broadcast days in the last 30 days

An average of 3 concurrent viewers or more over the last 30 days

At least 50 followers

These are all pretty attainable goals. While Twitch doesn't list specific criteria for its more prestigious Partner Program, you typically need to have a pretty big following and a steady stream schedule to even be considered.

When the Affiliate Program launches, accepted members will be able to make money through Bits, which is Twitch's on-site currency that viewers can buy with real money and dole out to streamers in their chat rooms. Twitch says that Affiliates will eventually gain access to other monetization streams, such as paid subscriptions and revenue from ads and on-site game sales.

So how does the Affiliate Program differ from the Partner Program? Partners have access to a much wider set of tools, such as 60 days of on-demand video storage (versus 14 for Affiliates) as well as full access to transcodes and the ability to delay streams up to 15 minutes. Partnered streamers will also soon get Twitter-esque verified badges next to their name to showcase their internet celebrity status.

The Affiliate Program seems like great news for folks who want to make a few extra bucks streaming, and could put gamers on a path to being the next full-time Partner. Twitch says the program will roll out "very soon" — in the meantime, check out our ultimate Twitch streaming guide to get your channel ready.