Twitch Buying Curse is Match Made in Gaming Heaven

Two of the biggest names in online gaming are now one. Twitch has just acquired Curse, a far-reaching gaming software company whose popular app and robust library of websites could make Amazon's rapidly-evolving livestreaming platform an even better place to watch and broadcast games.

Curse is perhaps best known for its titular app, which is essentially Skype for gamers. The software (available on desktop and mobile) makes it easy to chat with your gaming crew via either voice or text, and offers custom overlays that blend seamlessly with popular games such as Overwatch and League of Legends. It can even sync all of your contacts across platforms like Steam and Battle.net.

The app also offers tools that allow broadcasters to run polls and giveaways while keeping tabs on viewer statistics -- all things that Twitch can utilize to improve the experience for its million-plus streamers. It's easy to see Twitch tapping Curse's communication tools to improve Twitch chat, just as Curse may be able to roll out more features with Twitch's (and in turn, Amazon's) backing.

MORE: The Ultimate Guide to Twitch Streaming

But Curse also operates a huge network of popular wikis and gaming sites, which could help turn Twitch into even more of a one-stop destination for enjoying games. The company owns such popular resources as LoLNexus and WoWDB (for League of Legends and World of Warcraft fans, respectively), as well as news sites such as MMO Champion and N4G. The benefits to Twitch are pretty obvious -- just imagine being able to browse a League of Legends wiki while you watch a championship match, or keep up with the latest Minecraft news while you watch your favorite streamer play it.

Photo: Curse

Curse is also no stranger to video, with a popular YouTube channel that includes product reviews, "Top 10" videos and game guides. It certainly can't hurt for Twitch to have more video production talent on-hand, especially since it occasionally offers its own original programming such as Twitch Weekly.

Twitch picking up Curse just makes a ton of sense, and as long as the latter brand is still able to offer the tools and wikis its known for, this seems like a big win for fans of either product. The Amazon-owned streaming platform doesn't currently have any major competition to worry about, but now that Microsoft just scooped up interactive streaming site Beam, it's a good thing that Twitch keeps evolving.