How To Turn Off Emergency Alerts on the HTC One M8

Your phone rings and beeps, alarming everyone in close proximity. The embarrassment has to stop. At the moment you're not concerned about the flash flood warning declared for your area tonight. Never fear. It's easy to disable these emergency alerts, if you know how.

The Emergency Alerts app should be in your app drawer. Follow these simple steps to turn off those pestering notifications that sporadically invade your HTC One M8.

1. Open up your app drawer.

2. Tap the Emergency Alerts app.

3. Tap the menu icon in the top right corner of your screen.

4. Tap Settings.

5. Uncheck the alerts type that you no longer want to receive. You can uncheck all alerts except for the Presidential Alert.

