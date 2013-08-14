How to Turn Off AMBER Alerts on Windows Phone

Designed to notify nearby residents in the vicinity of a missing child, the piercing cry of the AMBER alert can sound at anytime and anywhere. And while the alerts have the noblest intention, many people are calling them annoying and somewhat intrusive as they wake millions of users in the middle of the night.

To disable AMBER alerts on your Windows Phone:

1. Go to the Start Screen.

2. Swipe left to access the Applications list and tap Messaging.

3 Hit the three dots in the lower right cornerand select Settings.

4. Click the Emergency Alerts button.

5. Slide the AMBER Alerts tab to the left to turn off the alerts. You can also choose other alert settings (all alerts, Presidential only and Presidential and Extreme alerts) in the Emergency Alerts box below.

