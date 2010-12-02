Get a Street-Legal Tron Lightcycle for $55,000

Florida bike shop, Parker Brothers Choppers made 10 entirely custom-built, street-legal Lightcycles from the upcoming return of Tron.

Jeff Halverson of Parker Brothers Choppers states that each bike is wonderfully constructed with a steel frame, fiberglass bodywork and a V-twin engine from a Suzuki TLR1000. Braking power comes from custom made friction drums which help keep the bike true to the latest Light Cycle designs to appear in the film. In addition, customers have a choice between actual gauges and an iPad dock that displays vital statistics on the iPad’s touchscreen.

Photos and Video: Parker Brothers Choppers

Check out the pics and test drive video below:

