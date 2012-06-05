Check Out the Tom's Guide Metro App for Windows 8

Readers of Tom's Guide visit here to get the latest word on the newest technology. The next big thing to come out of both personal computing and the new tablet world is Windows 8 along with its Metro-based interface. We're sure that many of you have already downloaded the Windows 8 Release Preview to give it a spin on your test machines. For those of you who have, we have a special Metro treat for you to enjoy.

We're proud to announce that the Tom's Guide native Metro application is now available for those running Windows 8 Release Preview. Through the native Metro application, readers will have access to our reviews and guides on the latest consumer electronics and gadgets as well as news and reports on the newest product releases.

If you find something that you want to share, you can easily do so from the Metro app to your Facebook or Twitter. For commuters or those who may be moving between data connections, there's also the option to preload articles for offline reading.

Download the Tom's Guide Metro app for Windows 8 here.

If you haven't yet downloaded the Windows 8 Release Preview, you can grab it here.