Stargate-Themed Watch for Die-Hard Fans

To most people, Stargate is that above-average Egyptian-themed sci-fi action flick from Roland Emmerich, the guy who gave us an exploding White House and a badly-redone Godzilla. To nerds, Stargate is a long-running TV series with multiple spinoffs, English-speaking aliens, and Macgyver himself leading the pack. For the latter category, this is the watch for them: it's patterned after the eponymous alien portals from the franchise.

The Stargate watch comes to us from Hungarian designer Laszlo. Tapping the central touchscreen makes the outer chevrons lock in the coordinates for the hours, while the inner track dials in the minutes. It's surprisingly easy to read, even for someone who hasn't done a dissertation on System Lord politics.