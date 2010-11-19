Tokyoflash 2 POV LED Watch

What gives? This watch is actually quite readable! Are you losing your touch, Tokyoflash Japan?

Ok, so it does take some getting used to, even if it shows time in the usual digital format. This concept manages to hit its prerequisite WTF quotient by displaying both hours and minutes on the same space. Seen head-on, it looks like a mish-mash of red dots. To read it properly, you have to angle the watch one way for hours, then another way for the minutes. Just like those "holographic" drawings that wowed you as a kid!

Cute, but does this mean you have to continually shake your wrist whenever you need to do a time check? It makes me think the designer is just trying to trick us into working out.

[source: Tokyoflash Japan Concept Blog]