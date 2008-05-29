Trending

Tom's Guide to Time Tracking Tools

By

These tools can tell you know how much time you spend doing different tasks and using different applications.

Tom's Guide to Time Tracking Tools

Knowing how you spend your time is the key to gaining control over it. For those that make a living by billing at hourly rates, time tracking is a business-critical function. For productivity junkies, it’s the lifeblood of their existence. Sure, you could use a stopwatch and spreadsheet if you want, but there are more accurate (and fun) ways to track the time you spend.

In fact, there are a large number of different types of software online and offline that claim to help users track their time. Some tools are focused on time sheets and billing while others are more whimsical in nature.

In this review, we’ll look at a number of software tools designed to help you to see where you spend your time. Our focus will be the time tracking element itself (as opposed to billing integration), while all the tools we look at are either free or have free trial versions that anyone can try out.

Tools reviewed will include :Time Tracker, AllNetic Working Time Tracker, Personal Time Tracker, TimeTracker for Firefox, MeeTimer, Slife, TimeSnapper and Rescue

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 01 June 2008 15:46
    Paymo worth looking at as well
    Reply
  • 01 June 2008 21:08
    Time tracker version 2.0 can be good at all. In the image posted start time is Friday, May 16, 2008; 9:08:18pm. Last activity is listed as Friday, May 16, 2008; 9:09:18pm

    Then for Total Duration it list as 0h 10mn when it is only a 1 minute.
    Reply
  • lirpa 06 May 2011 20:19
    I have been using Freckle for two years now and I have nothing but love for the tool. It is user-friendly and the features are really convenient. It takes away the unnecessary and focuses on what is needed by all freelancers. You should check it out at http://letsfreckle.com
    Reply
  • 25 June 2011 08:18
    Hi @lirpa... I'm using Freckle too. What can I say? You're definitely right on! They also added some new features to keep up with the current needs. I so love it especially the design. :D
    Reply
  • allie22 26 August 2011 17:41
    How about using this:
    It looks quite interesting.
    Reply
  • yuuhi 26 August 2011 19:31
    In my work I owe a lot to OnePageOnly time tracker, which is a web based, intuitive and simple app. I cannot imagine multitasking (quite often in my freelancer's experience) without this smart application. Check it out at http://onepageonly.net/
    Reply
  • 08 October 2011 21:00
    In addition to this great article. Time tracking software nowadays is important especially because it saves a lot of the company's money. But before using or deciding on what the right software to use for your business, you also have to have a research first. Otherwise, you would just be spending more money than you think. Because most time tracking software has flaws, you would want to have the perfect tool to use for your business. Most web based software tools that companies use have one thing in common, they rely on the user to estimate how much time they worked on a task. This is not really accurate because the activities aren’t tracked in real time.
    I've bumped into a BLOG that could give you more info about software's flaws and whether what tool to get. :)
    Reply
  • summerific 24 October 2011 20:01
    I have to agree! You should choose the software with fewer flaws or no flaws at all (if that's possible). It's very important that it tracks time accurately. You could read this: http://www.timedoctor.com/blog/2010/11/16/5-reasons-why-most-time-tracking-software-is-flawed
    It'll hopefully help you choose the right tool for your company. :)
    Reply
  • braden shaww 24 January 2012 16:48
    Hi Sean,

    Excellent Guide to Time tracking tools. I had been using Replicon’s time tracking (http://bit.ly/8GuV8O) software which is an easy to use web based application. Very good interface and a lot of nicely configurable power under the hood.
    Reply
  • braden shaww 24 January 2012 16:48
    Hi Sean,

    Excellent Guide to Time tracking tools. I had been using Replicon’s time tracking (http://bit.ly/8GuV8O) software which is an easy to use web based application. Very good interface and a lot of nicely configurable power under the hood.
    Reply