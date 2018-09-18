Surprise! A New Witcher Game Is Coming This Fall

This year has turned out to be a surprisingly good year to be a Witcher fan. First, we got a brand-new book: Season of Storms. Then came the pencil-and-paper role-playing game, which is dark, deep, and difficult, just as a Witcher game should be.

Now, CD Projekt Red has revealed Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales: a new PC game that will put a familiar character from the world of the Witcher into the spotlight.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red tweeted about Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales early on September 18, giving fans just a small taste of what to expect. The game will debut on October 23 for GOG, with Xbox and PS4 releases slated for December 4.

While the company hasn't shared that many details about the game yet, we do know a few key features. The game will be a single-player RPG that focuses on exploration, puzzles and battles with card-based mechanics. This time around, the main character will not be Geralt of Rivia or Ciri of Cintra, but rather on Queen Meve of Lyria.

This name might not sound familiar to fans who have only played The Witcher games, but Queen Meve played a significant role in two of the Witcher novels. At first, Meve conspires with King Foltest of Temeria to find and possibly kill Ciri. Later, though, Meve led her army in battle against Nilfgaard, and wound up saving — and knighting — Geralt in the process. (If you've ever wondered why Geralt is called Geralt of Rivia, it's at least partially because she's the one who knighted him.)

The game's description claims that Meve faces "an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion," although it’s not crystal clear about whether this is the war that happens during the novels, or during The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. If we had to guess, we'd probably say the latter.

If you prefer your Witcher games multiplayer, October 23 will also see the full release of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. The multiplayer card-battle game will finally come out of beta on that day, complete with a huge update known as Homecoming. CD Projekt Red details Homecoming's features on its website, but the short version is that the game is about to get a whole lot of polish, and set the stage for its upcoming single-player campaign.

Between Gwent, Thronebreaker and the upcoming Netflix series starring Henry Cavill, it's a good time to be a Witcher fan. And who knows; maybe we'll see a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077.



