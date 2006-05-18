Three Olympus Digital Voice Recorders: Which Is Best For You?

Introduction

Long gone are the good old days of mini cassette voice recorders I was told when my trusty mini c recorder went south recently. It had accompanied me to a wide variety of places far beyond the simple press briefing and interview jostle, but like so many pieces of trustworthy technology when it eventually comes time for it to be replaced you find a whole new set of tools to choose from.

Today, in place of mini cassettes we have digital voice recorders, which take the rather obvious step of moving to a digital format. This, it is supposed, saves on space, battery life and can give you the added bonus of connectivity with your PC via USB. Models higher up the scale with this connectivity let you make copies of audio files - class lectures and interviews for example - and keep them for posterity, or at least until the medium you store the files on fails or can no longer be read on existing devices.

Here we take a look at three digital voice recorders from Olympus which cover the spectrum of available types: A standard model which doesn't hook up to your computer, a mid-range model with more capacity and USB-connectivity, and a more top-of-the-line model with enhanced microphone capabilities that let you record larger meetings in full.

