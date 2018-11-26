ThinkGeek's Bonkers Cyber Monday: Giant 50 Percent Off Sale

We all have a nerd or two in our lives, and ThinkGeek now has made it even easier to shop for that special someone, no matter if his or her fanaticism is for Star Trek, Star Wars, Rick and Morty or Lego -- everything on the ThinkGeek website is 50 percent off for Cyber Monday 2018. Oh, and that's on top of the site's already significant discounts.

Let's start with the Luigi Christmas ornament featuring everyone's second favorite Mario brother. It's $7.99 by default, but it falls to $4 after you get to checkout and enter the code DOTCOM. Next up, a Guardians of the Galaxy Tiki mug is usually $19.99, temporarily marked down to $9.99, but after you apply the checkout code each mug is only $5.

Oh, and that Star Trek Enterprise Pizza Cutter? Normally $20, it's already on sale for $14, and the discount code chops it down to $7. While ThinkGeek's standard shipping can be a little pricey, orders of $35 or more ship for free, with a estimated wait time of 2 to 6 business days plus processing time.

Credit: ThinkGeek.com

