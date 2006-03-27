19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

Overshoot

This is a panel from an earlier generation. No overdrive, therefore no overshoot.

In Use

Office applications are clearly the type of use where the Xa7-192i does best. Come to think of it, it's logical - Xerox is famous for copiers, so you'd expect them to weight their monitors towards content production. The contrast is comfortable and the brightness is at a good level. Text was very sharp, both via the DVI and VGA inputs. However, the tinted glass plate that covers the panel isn't necessarily an advantage. It's true that the apparent contrast is better, but you'll have to take care not to place the monitor near a window, or else unwanted reflections could be a problem.

The Xa7-192i's reactivity isn't top rate, but it's fast enough for occasional gaming. But don't expect more from it.

The biggest problem, as is often the case, was with video. Performance was very poor when screening movies. The colors were vivid, but video noise was too much of a factor on color masses and on shaded colors.

Conclusion

Despite its more than respectable finish and good static performance, it would be hard to recommend this monitor for anything other than office applications. And you'll have to be careful not to put it near a window, because the reflections on the glass plate covering the panel are frankly bothersome.