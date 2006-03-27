19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

Spatial Uniformity

There's not much to say about this panel's uniformity - it's about average for current monitors. There were no excessive light leaks.

In short, as far as static qualities go, this Xerox monitor can do quite well if you take the time to adjust it yourself.

The Old School Xerox Xa7-192i

The manufacturer discreetly announces 8 ms of latency. Unfortunately this panel doesn't use overdrive, and the results show it.

The panel is seriously behind the competition, with a peak at 24 ms. That's far from extraordinary, even if, not so long ago, this panel would have stood up favorably to a Hyundai L90D+, for example.