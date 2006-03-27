19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

Xerox Xa7-192i

A long time ago we told you about Xerox' debut in the LCD-monitor market. The manufacturer is back with a unit that looks interesting at first glance and has a finish that's just as top-of-the-line. But what about performance?

Diagonal measurement 19" Native resolution 1280 x 1024 Contrast 800 : 1 Brightness 250 nits Latency 8 ms Colors NC H/V viewing angles 170/170 Loudspeakers None Connectivity VGA, DVI

Design

The design and lines of this monitor are of rare elegance. The finish, a nice blend of tinted glass and solid aluminum, is excellent. Xerox has used the same design as on their preceding monitors; only the panel itself has been updated. When the finish is this good, we're not going to complain.

Ergonomics

The OSD hasn't changed either, and that's more good news. It's very clear and easy to access. The buttons, well integrated into the metal bar across the lower part of the panel, are very pleasant to use. Still, it would be nice to have a height adjustment, and the range of the tilt adjustment is too limited.

Connectivity

There's nothing eccentric about this monitor. There's dual VGA/DVI connectivity, and that's all.