19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

Spatial Uniformity

We measured the uniformity of the panel's lighting.

The overall uniformity of the panel was very good. But there was no real gain compared to the VP191b. Users on forums complain of a lack of uniformity of lighting in the corners. That didn't appear to be true of the monitor we were sent for testing. It's true that you can see that the lower right corner is brighter, but it was no big deal. And it wasn't detectable, even on a completely black image.

ViewSonic VP930: No Faster

We measured the panel's actual latency:

Looking at this graph, you might well question the advantage of this model over the 191b. No real progress has been made in the latency department. The panel even tested a tad slower. When we looked under the hood, we found that the panel used is an AUO M190EN3 V2. This is a minor update of the panel used in the 191b. But in reality, there's been no gain in response time. The oscilloscope signal was very clean and showed almost no overshoot. That means no precision has been lost, which is a good thing. But if you were expecting VP930 to be a new breed of racehorse, you'll be disappointed this time around.