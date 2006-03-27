19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

ViewSonic VP930

Just to refresh your memory, here's another look at our test of ViewSonic's VP930. This monitor was the successor to the VP191b, and naturally the pressure on it is strong. Connoisseurs will immediately recognize certain resemblances with the older model. The base, the shell, and also the price are very similar. The 930 has a lot to live up to.

Diagonal measurement 19"es Native resolution 1280 x 1024 Contrast 1000 : 1 Brightness 250 nits Latency 8 ms (GTG) Colors 16.7 M H/V viewing angles 170 / 170 Loudspeakers None Connectivity 2 VGA, DVI

Design

ViewSonic has played it conservative on this score. The only changes to the VP191b are to the base. It's sprouted two more little feet behind the panel for more stability. The panel shell is identical to the previous model. The finish is excellent and very professional-looking.

Ergonomics

A miracle has happened! ViewSonic has finally designed to heed complaints from their customers and testers. After two years of waiting, the adjustments on the OSD are finally marked in percentages! This was a beef we had with all ViewSonic's monitors. It was hard to get your bearings on the brightness and contrast cursors. Finally that problem is a thing of the past with ViewSonic. Aside from that point, the ergonomics is exactly the same as on the VP191b. The panel has height and tilt adjustments. The base swivels and has a height adjustment. In short, it really has everything, and it gets a perfect score in this department.

Connectivity

The equipment and connectivity are very professional too. The VP930 doesn't go in for needless bells and whistles. The monitor has dual VGA and DVI connectivity, like the VP191b. It would have been nice to include a little USB hub, especially at this price, but if the performance is there we won't complain.