19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

Spatial Uniformity

The VX922's uniformity wasn't extraordinary. The values were spread over 20% of the total range, which is below average for the monitors we've looked at so far. On the other hand, it's interesting to note that there were no halos of light in the corners or along the edges of the panel, which is a positive point.

ViewSonic VX922: The Fastest Monitor In The World!

Do you have a need for speed? Are you looking for a competition LCD panel? It exists, and AU Optronics makes it. The TN panel in the VX922 is indeed the fastest we've seen up to now. But let's be sure of what we're talking about. Our criteria aren't limited to remanence alone. The other 3- and 4- ms panels are fast, but they lack precision because the overdrive is not well controlled. But the VX922 showed no evidence of troublesome overshoot. It reproduced the requested color in less than the space of one frame.

The latency logged 10 ms in the worst case. That's well below anything we've tested up to now. So logically, this monitor will now replace the VP191b as reference monitor for our future Tom's Hardware Guide tests.