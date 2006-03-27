Trending

19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

We rounded up the best LCD monitors available in retail channels this year - and let us just say we were not disappointed. But what ultimately determines whether a display stands out or not depends on whether you are an office user, gamer or graphic designer.

ViewSonic VX922: Respectable Colors

After adjustment, the colors were fine... but you'll have to make the adjustments yourself. In the interest of economy, or maybe so as not to step on the toes of its other monitor lines, ViewSonic has set this one a little too cold and saturated by default.

Black spotWhite spotContrast
0.4234585 : 1

The black level was very good. The brightness was high for office applications or graphics use.

The contrast was very stable, which is always the case with this vendor's monitors.

As for the color gamut, it covered the standard well, but that was it.