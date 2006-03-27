19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

ViewSonic VX922: Respectable Colors

After adjustment, the colors were fine... but you'll have to make the adjustments yourself. In the interest of economy, or maybe so as not to step on the toes of its other monitor lines, ViewSonic has set this one a little too cold and saturated by default.

Black spot White spot Contrast 0.4 234 585 : 1

The black level was very good. The brightness was high for office applications or graphics use.

The contrast was very stable, which is always the case with this vendor's monitors.

As for the color gamut, it covered the standard well, but that was it.