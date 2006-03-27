19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

ViewSonic VX922

The manufacturer's specified latency for the VX922 is 2 ms. On paper at least, it's the fastest monitor in the world. Naturally you might question the interest of such low latency, unless it's to win over the last holdouts who are still sticking to their CRT monitors. And when you see the disastrous effect the race for speed has had on video performance with the 3-, 4-, and 6-ms generations of monitors, you can't help but worry about the VX922. The last generation of monitors that are truly all-purpose is 8-ms GTG. Below that latency rating, unfortunately, I have yet to see a monitor I can recommend for the moment - unless the VX922 can contradict me on this point...

Diagonal measurement 19" Native resolution 1280 x 1024 Contrast 650 : 1 Brightness 270 Nits Latency 2 ms(GTG) Colors NC H/V viewing angles 170/170 Loudspeakers None Connectivity VGA, DVI

Design

The VX922's design is identical to that of the VX824. Maybe LCD manufacturers are short on designers, or maybe the designers are short on time and resources. This is a good example of the trend - each manufacturer's monitors are tending to look like the ones before. Only Sony and Samsung are exceptions to the rule among the models we tested for this article. But the VX922's design is extra-flat and elegant, and the plastics are high-quality.

Ergonomics

The ergonomics could be better. A tilt adjustment is all you get. The buttons on the front panel are easy to use and the OSD is the classic ViewSonic model. It's very accessible.

Connectivity And Equipment

The platitudes continue. There's VGA and DVI connectivity and a built-in transformer.