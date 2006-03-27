19" LCD Monitors: The Spring 2006 Collection

Overshoot

Obviously, since this monitor is no speed demon, it performed very well where this parameter is concerned.

In Use

Provided you lower the brightness - at the expense of a little color quality -you'll be able to work with office applications on the MFM-HT95. But you can rule out photo retouching.

With latency like this, you can forget about gaming, too.

Video performance wasn't up to the best standards. First of all, latency was perceptible in tracking shots. Then, the image wasn't uniform. It's hard to understand Sony's choice of a 4:3 panel for a monitor that's also an HD TV set. It might have been made in the name of reactivity, but with the test results we came up with, that's not even a valid excuse. Still, all is not lost. The image had good visible contrast (thanks to the X-Black filter) and the noise level was exceptionally low.

Conclusion

Given the extremely high sale price, we can't recommend you buy a product like this. At $700, if you're looking for something that can serve as a TV set, buy a top-of-the-line 26" LCD TV . At least you'll get your money's worth.