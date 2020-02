Spatial Uniformity

From the performance point of view, the monitor's spatial uniformity is the first piece of good news in this test. Uniformity was average, but no halos of light were visible. On the other hand, the upper and lower parts of the panel were less bright than the rest, and that was somewhat visible when viewing bright images.

Sony MFM-HT95: Slow-Mo

The MFM-HT95 is in the grand tradition of Sony monitors - in other words, despairingly slow.