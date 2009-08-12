Tech Myths: Surveillance and Electrostatic

Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Cat Static

Several weeks ago, I got into a Tech Myths forum discussion about how some of the “myths” covered in this column sometimes descend from our cultural fears. The American cultural obsession with UFOs in the 1950s and 1960s is now generally attributed to our nation dealing with fears about the new nuclear threat and the Cold War. Look at the current wave of tales, games, and so forth (I’m thinking about titles ranging from Stephen King’s "The Stand" to the game BioShock) that likely stem from our present grappling with genetic manipulation. It’s always fun to assume the worst about something new, unknown, and potentially dangerous.

In the post-9/11 mayhem, the government made several changes to the law that affected privacy. Some of these were contained in the USA Patriot Act, much reviled by privacy rights activists even though hardly anyone (as Michael Moore points out in "Fahrenheit 9/11") has actually read the legislation. Instead, we see reactions in the media from the left, counter-reactions from the right, name-calling by everyone, and most ordinary Americans have no idea what to think. All we have is this vague sense that our privacy is eroding as government surveillance and cataloging capabilities expand. At the same time, we see these cameras popping up at intersections everywhere, looking down on us, passing our images on to...where? To whom? For what purpose? We don’t know, so many of us are prone to assume the worst and think it must be “Them,” the government, recording our every move and cataloging it for some diabolical purpose.

In the first section of this Tech Myths installment, I’m going to show you how improbable this notion really is. In our second piece, I’ll grab my cat and explore the wild world of electrostatic discharge (ESD) in perhaps the most unscientific and haphazard fashion ever fobbed off on a general readership, but I’ll do my best to make sure you learn one or two interesting things in the process.

In every Tech Myths episode, I try to tie the pieces together with a theme so I look smarter. This time, though, I got nothin'. Camera surveillance and ESD? If you can tie these two ideas together with something more catchy than “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Cat Static,” please post it in the forums so I can feel doubly bad about my lack of creativity. And while you’re at it, throw out an idea or two for our next Tech Myths episode. Surely there’s something geeky you’re confused or curious about. Our goal here is to educate about everyday technology with humor and common sense, not necessarily with academic depth or a budget bigger than your average movie rental.

Speaking of which, our first piece starts with Nicholas Cage’s face...