Killer Deal: 65-inch Roku 4K TV Now Just $499

Update April 18: If you want HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Amazon has the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for $794.99 ($480 off). That beats Walmart's price by $25. The 65R617 won our Editor's Choice award.



Owning a 65-inch 4K TV used to be prohibitively expensive. These days, however, retailers are trying to make it as affordable as ever by offering some of the best TV deals we've ever seen.

Take Walmart, for instance. For a limited time, the retailer has the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV (65S405) on sale for $499.99. That's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 65-inch TV.

What's striking about this deal is that TCL's S Series offers good 4K resolution, HDR support, and Roku's feature-filled smart-TV interface.

In fact, we reviewed the TCL 55-inch S405 and called it "a solid option for anyone looking to get a 4K TV without breaking the bank."

Features we loved include the set's picture quality, HDR performance, and color accuracy. On the cons side, black colors were a little gray and we wish the TV offered support for Dolby Vision (it only supports HDR10 content), but it's otherwise a tremendous deal for anyone who wants a solid big-screen TV on the cheap.