Switzerland to Ban Violent Video Games

The Swiss have been able to stay neutral throughout many of history's major conflicts. Now the Swiss government aims to keep extreme video games out of the country.

Swiss National Council has officially passed a law that will most likely lead to a ban on violent video games, reported MCVUK. While exact details won't be revealed until the Swiss government announces the new guidelines, it's expected that any game that "requires cruel acts of violence against humans and humanlike creatures for in-game success" will be banned, as per the original motion.

This would likely affect most games rated 16+ or 18+ by the Pan-European Game Information (PEGI) body.