Google Street View Car Drivers Can Get Lost Too

Google Maps has become an indispensible tool in modern navigation. If you don't have a GPS, you print out Google Maps directions before setting out. If you're lost, you look yourself up on Google Maps on your iPhone or Android device.

But sometimes the cartographers can get lost too.

Below is a Google Street View image of... three other Google Street View camera cars. They appeared to be on the job of capturing the streets of Elsrijkdreef in the Netherlands, but found themselves consulting a map.

Check them out on Google Maps here.