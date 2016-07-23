Finally, There Are Star Wars Drones That Shoot Lasers

Ever want to re-enact the Battle of Yavin in your backyard? You soon will, thanks to four Star Wars drones that can go up to 50 miles per hour, and shoot lasers—yes, lasers— at each other.

Announced in London, the Millennium Falcon, X-Wing, TIE Fighter and an Imperial Speeder bike, made by Propel, will go on sale later this year, and will cost around $300-$400 each, according to IGN.

All the drones have the propellers on the bottom, rather than in the frame, as with the Air Hogs Millenium Falcon, which, according to the company, will make them look more realistic in flight, and zip them around faster—up to 50 mph, in the case of the Falcon.

MORE: The Best Drones and Quadcopters on Any Budget

Although each drone is no bigger than a womp rat, they're all hand-painted and highly detailed, and will be able to perform tricks, such as flips and barrel rolls, at the press of a button. Each will come in a box that lights up and plays Star Wars music, too.

Only a limited number of each drone will be produced—10,000 to 15,000 per vehicle—so getting your hands on one will be harder than hitting the exhaust port on the Death Star. Still, it's going to be hard to resist awesomeness of this magnitude.