There’s a powerful new way to keep track of your things: augmented reality. The ability to scan a room to find your lost belongings feels like a superpower. Imagine being able to see through walls, under magazines, and behind sofas to find your missing keys. You’d be invincible, right? With Pixie, you can be the Wonder Woman of finding lost things.

Pixie is changing the game when it comes to keeping track of your stuff. It’s the only 2-in-1 finder on the market today using both visual and audio location methods to help you find your keys, wallet, luggage -- whatever’s missing. Pixie uses augmented reality (AR) to literally lead you to your missing item. When you get close enough, the audio kicks in, and Pixie beeps as you approach your valuables.

AR puts Pixie above and beyond finding your missing things. Here are five reasons why the introduction of AR makes Pixie so much more than just your average tracker.

1. It makes your day less stressful.

Of course, Pixie’s AR capability is the immediate antidote to that panicky feeling you get when something might be missing. But, the option to simply be able to see through things is powerful stuff. It makes packing for your next vacation less time-consuming. Can’t remember if you packed your wallet? Instead of rifling through your whole suitcase, look for the Pixie dust shimmering over your neatly packed clothing. It also makes your morning run much more smoothly. Scan through your purse to see if you have your keys, instead of digging around while finishing your coffee and getting your kids out the door. This is multitasking on a whole new level.





2. It’s easy and fast to find your stuff.

This is going to sound obvious, but seeing where your missing keys are makes them that much easier to find. Being able to visually scan the area where your thing might be can lead to that aha! moment: of course my keys are under that pile of mail, I put them down while I was flipping through the latest Sports Illustrated. AR’s instant clarity paired with the turn-by-turn instructions of Pixie save you time, stress, and that lost feeling you get from wandering around looking under things.

Pixie AR is straightforward and easy to set up. Pair the Pixie Point dongle with the app on your phone, and then use the on-screen instructions to find your valuables. Holding the phone up, scan the area as if you’re taking a panoramic photo. Turn in a circle to help the Pixie Point lock onto your lost item. Then, AR will take over: “Pixie dust” yellow dots will glimmer over the area you need to go for your missing treasure. Turn-by-turn instructions, paired with beacon beeping, lead you directly to your valuables.



3. It’s like following a treasure map.

X marks the spot, but you no longer have to sail the stormy seas and brave the kraken to get what you’re seeking. Pixie will literally lead you to the hidden treasure. What could be more gratifying than following a map to something you already own?

Pixie’s bluetooth technology lets you find things within a range of up to 150 feet outdoor and 30-50 feet indoor. Better still, it will lead you within inches of your missing belonging. Literally: inches. Accuracy is mission critical when you need to find something. Pixie’s AR gives you unprecedented precision – in EXACT feet and inches – between you and the item. The map guides you in both AR and with the pointer arrow to it. The Pixie dust marker is just the coolest: especially when you’re in a busy airport and can’t hear the sound of the tracking bleep. Seeing that golden glitter shimmering over your suitcase? Priceless.





4. AR gives you more powerful tracking technology.

Peek through walls, look through furniture, see behind closed doors: it’s magic. Pixie’s AR can see through piles of magazines, car seats, and more. It can even overcome a phone when it’s at it’s most silent (read: dead). If your phone runs out of battery, the Pixie beacon keeps on working. No longer will you have to wander around calling yourself, hoping to hear that soft, reassuring little buzzing from deep within the recesses of your couch cushions. Nothing can hide from the power of Pixie. It’s so more useful than just following a sound.

Pixie is a windfall for any of us who don’t live in an environment with total silence. Many trackers rely on sound to help you find your missing belongings. If you’ve ever lost your remote with the TV at high volume, that can be a doubly frustrating experience. For the hearing impaired -- or those of us who are just easily distracted -- AR makes it that much easier to find your missing things. Just don’t trip over the couch on your way.

5. AR is just getting started.

It might feel like the tracking tool of the Jetsons, but Pixie’s AR component is the start of amazing new things. AR is here to stay, and with the new iOS11 launch, Pixie is planning to take augmented reality to the next level.

Pixie is planning to announce a major upgrade alongside the Apple’s upcoming iOS11 release, giving the AR interface a big upgrade. Pixie’s CEO and Robert Scoble recently hosted a demo of the new upgrades in a Facebook Live video. The new features are seriously cool. You’ll be able to seamlessly search and view your items with new 3D representations of your missing keys, wallet, backpack and more. Everything from the Pixie dust to the X marks the spot will look disarmingly realistic, as if they were actually in the room with you. Sneak a peek of the new upgrade in this video.

How can you capture the power of Pixie? There’s a special promotion going on right now. Take advantage of their most competitive price ever with 2Pack Pixie starting at $29.99 (instead then regular $49.99 retail). It’s going on until Labor Day.

Don’t sleep on augmented reality, or you’ll be kicking yourself when the new iOS platform launches. Add a little AR magic to your life, with Pixie!