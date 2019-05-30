The OnePlus 7 Pro brings one of the most complete smartphone experiences with its triple camera, stunning 90Hz QHD+ display and fast performance, at an incredible starting price of $669. Here's everything you may have missed at the OnePlus 7 Pro launch in New York.

One of the best displays on a smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro has the world's first 90Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, and it's rated A+ by DisplayMate. Every motion, every interaction with the phone, is going to seem more responsive and smooth. When you use the device, the benefit of the 90Hz display becomes obvious immediately, and you won't want to go back to a 60Hz screen.

Three cameras - one for every moment

The OnePlus 7 Pro has the most complete and capable camera system ever on a OnePlus smartphone. The three cameras range in focal length from 16mm to 78mm with each lens designed for a different purpose.

From ultra-wide to standard to telephoto, the OnePlus 7 Pro is an entire camera bag that fits in your pocket. The telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom, allowing you to see further than ever before.

The front-facing camera pops up from the screen

Hidden beneath the screen is a 16-MP front-facing camera. When you need it, up it slides in just half a second. The pop-up module is built for strength and durability; OnePlus tied a 49-pound weight to the front camera – if it can survive that, there's no doubt it can survive your pocket. The camera slider has also been tested 300,000 times, which is the equivalent of taking a selfie 150 times per day for five years.

OnePlus 7 Pro is built for speed

The OnePlus 7 Pro is built on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 platform. It has an octa-core processor, which is 45% faster and consumes 20% less power than the previous generation, and the better performance is obvious in every interaction.

To round out the best processing package, you can also equip the OnePlus 7 Pro with up to 12GB of RAM. This means you can run up to 64 apps simultaneously with RAM boost, which is far more than other flagship smartphones.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also the first mainstream smartphone to use the brand new UFS 3.0 storage, which offers up to 79% faster read and write speeds. This means games like PUBG mobile install up to 5 times faster than on competing Android flagship devices.

A battery that lasts all day and can be topped up in just minutes

All of this is powered by the largest battery ever in a OnePlus smartphone. The 4,000mAh cell will last all day. And when you're going extra hard and need a top up, Warp Charge 3.0 is ready and waiting.

Warp Charge is now faster than ever before, and charging speeds are up 38% over previous OnePlus devices. Now, you only need to charge for 20 minutes to get a 50% charge.

What does all of this cost?

Is this a $1,000 phone? A $750 phone? The OnePlus 7 Pro will start at a retail price of... $669! There are a few different options, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three colors: Nebula Blue, Mirror Gray, and Almond (which is launching in June).

Buy the OnePlus 7 Pro now



The OnePlus 7 Pro is available to buy now from OnePlus.com, as well as at T-Mobile stores across the US. T-Mobile is also offering a special 0% down, 0% interest offer and it's the only carrier that you can buy it from in the US.

Credit: OnePlus