Huawei unveiled their newest Android operating system, EMUI 9.0 at the IFA 2018 conference in Berlin earlier last month. With the sixth iteration of its operating platform, Huawei is constantly improving the user experience – and the EMUI 9.0 delivers quite the upgrade.

This new software fuses nature, technology, and minimalism in one clean, streamlined user experience. It’s the most responsive version of EMUI to date with a faster GPU and intuitive navigation. Expect to get more done in less time, and get back to enjoying life outside your screen.

There’s a lot to say about the new features of EMUI 9.0. Here are just a few things you need to know about the new software’s best qualities.

Design Inspired By Nature

EMUI 9.0 is a breath of fresh air — literally. Huawei drew inspiration for EMUI 9.0 from nature when designing the interface. Tap open your contacts and you’ll see that anyone who didn’t have a custom profile picture now has a new nature-inspired look. Besides aesthetics, Huawei has also optimized the UI of many features – such as the gallery, where the navigation bar is now at the screen’s bottom for much improved access.

Simple, Clean Minimalism

There’s a certain beauty in simplicity, especially when it comes to the way the interface is designed in EMUI 9.0. Navigate your phone more easily with a pared down, simplified Settings menu with the most advanced options stowed in a dedicated tab.

Compared to its predecessor, EMUI 9.0 sees 10% fewer items on the Settings menu. This gives everyday users a cleaner menu without sacrificing the bells and whistles that advanced users enjoy customizing to their own preference.

Intuitive new gestures

Time spent clicking back and forth between apps, email, and contacts is time wasted. The new gestures that EMUI 9.0 supports make controlling your device more intuitive than ever.

Swipe inward from the edges to return to the previous screen. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to go to the Home screen. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause to view recent tasks. Bonus: gestures now replace the navigation bar on the bottom of the screen, giving you even more screen space with which to enjoy your content.

Lightning-fast speeds

Gamers will love the GPU Turbo 2.0 upgrade that comes with the EMUI 9.0. This new, improved solution adds targeted enhancements that kick in when the action heats up. The GPU Turbo 2.0 improves your device’s touch response, so you can always be the one who moves first. The list of supported games also covers a good range of genres, from popular MOBA and battle-royale games to sports and racing games.

Introducing Password Vault

The recent headlines about hacks make this next upgrade especially pertinent. Huawei is rolling out Password Vault, a new feature debuting with EMUI 9.0. This tool stores your passwords in a secure zone in the device. Since this feature encrypts and saves sensitive data locally, you don’t have to worry about your information being intercepted during transmission. Log in and browse with more confidence than ever before.

Like what you’re hearing about the EMUI 9.0? The software is rolling out to Huawei phones and will be released for widespread download soon!