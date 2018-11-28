Editor's Note: This article is sponsored content from Best Buy and was not reported or published by the Tom's Guide staff.



Gifting season is upon us, and there’s no better place to get something for everyone on your list than at Best Buy. Whether you’re shopping for brother, boss, or best friend, Best Buy makes finding that perfect present easy. The Blue Shirt experts have handpicked the tech and electronics sure to be on everyone’s wishlist this year.

Make your list, check it twice, and then head to Best Buy to find everything you need to spread love to your family and friends. Here’s a rundown of top gift ideas to help get you started on your holiday shopping.

The Nintendo Switch does it all: game at home or on-the-go. Play solo or with a friend. This streamlined console is compact enough to fit into any gamer’s stocking. The Nintendo Switch is designed for home gaming and group entertainment as well as solo play while on-the-go. Gamers of all levels will be entertained with classic Nintendo characters like Mario, Luigi and Zelda. Luckily, the 525 mAh rechargeable battery can keep up for hours of play.

Sophisticated design meets exceptional sound in the Bose Soundbar 700 speaker. Feel the full power in every moment of your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. Plus, this speaker is super-stylish: the Bose Soundbar 700 uses premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship. The sleek design looks as good as it sounds. It has Amazon Alexa built in to put all your favorite music on command.

The Samsung QLED 4K TV will change the way you watch TV. This screen's lifelike 4K picture, captivating colors, and stunning details will let you see your favorite scenes in an entirely new light. Stream shows, movies, games and more with Wi-Fi and integrated apps. The crisp picture will have you noticing details in your favorite movie you've never seen before. When you aren't watching, the Samsung QLED 4K TV's Ambient Mode mimics wall decor to blend into the background...at least until football night rolls back around.

A vacuum might not seem like the sexiest gift, but that's because you haven't met the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute yet. This is Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum ever, with up to 60 minutes of run time. It also easily transforms into a handheld for stairs, cars, and furniture. The neat people in your life can instantly take their cleaning game to the next level.

Give the gift of new perspectives with the DJI Mavic Air drone. This drone is smart and easy to control (read: pretty hard to crash). The Mavic Air can practically fly itself with an array of intelligent pre-set flight modes. Alternately, you can use hand gestures to direct the drone yourself. Prospective YouTubers, travelers, and photography aficionados can get a bird's eye view of the world thanks to this quadcopter.

