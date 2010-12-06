Speech Bubble "Speak-ers" for Comic Lovers

If you're a fan of comics, both in strip and book variety, then you're used to "hearing" the characters speak through the magic of the speech bubble. Now, thanks to designer Sherwood Forlee, you can have a pair of speakers that lets your computer or MP3 player talk just like Charlie Brown.

The Speak-er is dubbed as a "high-end quality speaker," which I guess is supposed to justify the hundred dollar price tag. If you're a serious comics nut and don't mind forking over your $99.95 for a pair of ABS plastic speakers which, to be honest, look quite minimalist, then hey, it's your money.

[source]