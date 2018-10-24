Send Us Your Soulcalibur VI Characters and Win a $25 Gift Card

The 3D fighting game Soulcalibur VI stepped into the ring Friday, October 19, and while most fans are preoccupied with perfecting their attacks, others are choosing to whet their blades with the game’s robust character creation tool.

If you follow the game, you’ve no doubt seen a few of the crazy, out-of-this world creations. The options are massive. Not only can you whip up bespoke new characters from 16 races (Human, Mummy, Lost Soul, Lizardman, and human...with bunny ears?), you can also edit existing characters. You can even download other players’ creations and make them your own.

Rather than focusing on how wild and weird this all can get (or has gotten), let’s get straight to the point. If you’ve had some fun with the Soulcalibur VI character creator, tweet us pictures of your creation. Not only will we gather up our favorite and list them in a feature on TomsGuide.com, we’ll send one lucky winner a $25 gift certificate to their choice of the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store or Steam!





To enter, tweet shots to @TomsGuide with the hashtag #soulcaliburcreation. And send it before the contest ends Monday evening at 9pm ET!

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. This giveaway is open until Monday, October 29, 2018 at 9pm EDT.