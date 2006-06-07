Sneak Peek: Sony's Amazing Windows XP Powered Micro PC

Sony Does Small Right

The Sony VAIO UX Micro PC open and closed with its wireless antenna extended.

It takes a pretty fantastic piece of mobile computing hardware to get me excited. Sony's soon-to-be-released tiny VAIO UX Micro PC not only gets me genuinely excited, it's already got me checking my checkbook and counting my cash to see when, not if, I can afford one. I see the VAIO UX replacing my Blackberry PDA, providing Outlook email, calendar, contacts and such as well as Internet access on the go. There's no wireless phone in the UX, but I can live with that.

Before I jump, of course, I want to test the VAIO UX. It will see the light of day in July and I can't wait. I'll personally review the PDA-size device as soon as I can get my hands on one.

Sony is an innovator. When we reviewed the company's TP350P and TX670P laptops, we were so impressed that we gave both of them our rarely granted Editor's Choice Award. Well, we're dusting off another ECA, because the recently announced Sony VAIO UX Micro PC is a strong candidate for the award. Why? Read on.

A stylus makes it easy to do a number of tasks on the Sony VAIO UX Micro PC.

When I reviewed the OQO Model 01+ back in March of this year, I was pretty jazzed. The OQO's case is a bit smaller than the VAIO UX case, but aside from that, I found the Model 01+ lacking in a number of the features that come standard on the VAIO UX. I'll talk about the Sony's features in a bit. You can check out the OQO's features by clicking here.

