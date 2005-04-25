Sony PSP: Frustratingly Beautiful

The Good, The Bad, And The Beautiful

It's a Sony... there's no doubt about that - one look and you want to own it. With its tense lines, remarkable finish, and attention to detail, it's a handsome object indeed.

The majority of the front panel is taken up by the huge 4.3" wide-format (16:9) screen. On either side of it are the familiar PlayStation controls, with a cute little analog joystick on the left. Along the upper edge, at right and left, are two transparent shoulder buttons that serve as triggers, and on the back, the middle opens to receive the famous Universal Media Disc (UMD).

The very large screen and UMD drive require the PSP had to have reasonably significant dimensions of 6.7" x 2.9" x 0.9" (170 x 74 x 23 mm). But the thinness of the shell makes it possible to slip it into a pocket, and the weight is still very acceptable at about 10 ounces (280 g).