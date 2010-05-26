Water-Resistant SE S003 Camera Phone Debuts

Sony recently announced the debut of the Sony Ericsson S003 Cyber-Shot phone in Japan. Featuring a 12.1 megapixel sensor and GSM/CDMA capability, this hybrid device clearly attempts to be a good phone and a camera at the same time.

As a camera, the S003 has Sony's usual suite of consumer-friendly automatic imaging functionalities. Practically every feature found on Sony's dedicated point-and-shoots are found on this phone, right down to the Exmor image sensor. The only thing missing is touch input on that 3.2" 480 x 854 LCD display capable of display 16 million colors.

As a phone, the S003 works anywhere in the world, and has a slide-out numeric keypad. With GPS, Bluetooth, a TV tuner, an FM radio, and an accelerometer, only Wi-Fi connectivity seems lacking from the S003.

The most interesting feature of the S003 however is its advertised waterproofness. The lack of specific information regarding this in English (Can this phone-camera hybrid take a trip underwater? What's the maximum depth and exposure time?) is a bit telling. At the very least though, product photos indicate water resistance.

We'll see soon enough if the Sony Ericsson S003 debuts outside of Japan. At the very least, it's a great phone for those wild parties where everyone ends up in the pool.

