Get the Sony PS4 DualShock for Just $39

The DualShock 4 is one of the most innovative controllers on the market. Although it normally retails for around $60, Amazon is currently selling it for just $39, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this controller.

It's easy to take the DualShock 4 for granted in your everyday gaming routine, but this controller is considered by many to be the gold standard of gaming.

It was a huge upgrade from its predecessor, turning DualShock 3 haters into DualShock 4 fans. It features a front-facing light that emits light when it's charging, a built-in touchpad, and a Share button that can instantly capture and show off your gaming exploits.

Compared to the competition, the DualShock 4 also weighs just 7.4 ounces, which is lighter than its 9.9-ounce Xbox One rival.

Whether you're in dire need of a new controller or just want a spare one you can keep around, at $39 the DualShock 4 doesn't get any cheaper.