This Electric 3-Wheeler Could Be the Ultimate Commuter Car

Is it a car? Is it a motorcycle? Is it a tricycle for grownups? However you classify it, a new vehicle is coming to reduce your carbon footprint.

The 2017 Solo is a 3-wheeled, single-occupant electric car slated to go on sale this September in the U.S. and Canada. You can preorder the Solo today through Electra Meccanica in anticipation of the official September 9 release date, starting at $15,150 USD.

Developed by Electra Meccanica, the Solo boasts top speeds of 130 kilometers per hour, or about 80 miles per hour. Underneath that tiny hood is 140 ft-lbs of torque - the Solo can accelerate from zero to 60 in 8 seconds.

As far as fuel economy goes, the Solo is rechargeable and can travel within a 100 mile range on a full charge. The car packs a lithium ion battery that can be fully charged in 3 hours with a 220V connection and 6 hours with 110V.

Though the interior only seats one and might be a tight fit, it features a fair amount of amenities: Remote keyless entry, a stereo system with Bluetooth connectivity, rear view backup camera, heater and optional air conditioning. The trunk space isn't too shabby either, with a 285-liter storage compartment (about 10 cubic feet).

Though you may have to hold off on any road trips until the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration makes a decision on what, exactly, the Solo is, whether it's a car, motorcycle or other. Electra Meccanica's website specifies that you won't need to wear a helmet when you drive the Solo (at least in Canada), but a moto license might be required in the U.S.