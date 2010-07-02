Solar Cell Speakers Accepts USB, SD Media

Despite internal combustion and other polluting power sources remaining mainstream, solar-powered gadgets are a dime a dozen. Mostly because they're one-dimensional. That's not the case with the Solar Mini Speaker Charger + MP3 Player + Alarm Clock.

Yep, it's a portable speaker system that draws power from the sun. But it also plays MP3 files through its SD card slot and USB port, interrupts your badly-needed beauty sleep, tells time and temperature, and even charges other gadgets. Oh, it's also a great companion for your laptop or portable media player, courtesy its 3.5mm audio-in jack.

All power is stored in a lithium-ion battery that promises a "usage time of 2 to 3 hours". There's also an included remote control for wireless controls. The various adapters that come with the portable speaker set provide charging compatibility for a variety of devices, including gaming consoles like the DS and PSP.

The Solar Mini Speaker Charger + MP3 Player + Alarm Clock can also draw power via USB, for situations where the sun or bright lights are nowhere to be found. The only apparent flaw? For the usage time stated above, you'll need to charge this baby for at least 4 hours. Interested buyers should visit chinavision.com for more details, and be prepared to spend around $30 for each unit.