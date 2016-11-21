Where to Get Snap's Red-Hot Spectacles in NYC

This year's most sought-after gadget (other than perhaps the NES Classic Edition) just popped up in New York City. And it's conveniently located right next door to the Apple Store.

The Spectacles from Snap have created a ton of buzz for two reasons: 1. These easy-to-use $129 video glasses capture circular 10-second videos that you can post right to Snapchat. 2. They're very hard to come by, as Snap has sold them in limited quantities through vending machines called Snapbots.

UPDATE: Check out our Spectacles hands-on impressions and step-by-step instructions.



If you live in New York City or you might be visiting soon, you can try to pick up your own Spectacles at 5 East 59th Street, near the corner of 5th Ave. As The Verge reports, the store will be open through New Year's Eve, but it will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also note that you'll only be able to purchase two Spectacles.

Other Snapbot locations thus far have included Venice Beach, Big Sur, Tulsa, and Santa Monica, as well as Pasadena right outside the Rose Bowl in time for a big USC-UCLA game.

The demand for the Spectacles has been so high that prices on eBay now range from $410 to $1,200.

Most Spectacles reviews thus far have been quite positive, with critics appreciating the convenience of recording video hands-free, as well as the helpful light that glows on the glasses to let others know that you're recording. However, the video quality isn't spectacular, at least in low light, and some complained about slow syncing speeds to phones during transfers.

Still, judging by the long line in New York right now — one our own Henry T. Casey is standing in to snag a pair — the hype around Spectacles shows no sign of fading.