Sling TV Trial Lets You Watch Debate, Monday Night Football for Free

If you've been hoping to catch next week's presidential debate but don't have cable, Sling TV has you covered. The Internet TV service is launching a free 18-hour preview of its Sling Orange package starting on Sept. 26, which will allow you to catch the debate, the next Monday Night Football game, and peruse over 25 other major channels at no cost.

To sign up for the trial, simply make a Sling account on the company's website. The Sling Orange preview runs from Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. ET to Sept. 27 at 2 a.m. ET, giving you enough time to see both the pre- and post-coverage of the Clinton-Trump debate, as well as all of Monday's NFL showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

Your free Orange trial will also provide access to 25-plus other channels, including AMC, CNN, TBS, Bloomberg and Comedy Central. You can watch Sling on all kinds of streaming boxes and mobile devices, including Apple TV, iOS, Android, Fire TV, Chromecast and Xbox One. You can also view Sling on the web, or download a Windows desktop app.

If you find yourself wanting to keep binging live TV on Sling, you can sign up for Orange for $20 a month. The $25 Sling Blue package adds a bunch of Fox and NBC channels, while the $40 Orange + Blue package gets you every network that Sling has to offer.

If you're specifically interested in watching Republicans and Democrats argue, keep in mind that you can stream all of the upcoming presidential debates on both Facebook and Twitter. You can even watch the Twitter broadcasts on your TV, thanks to the social network's new app for Apple TV, Fire TV and Xbox One.

Still, Sling offers a pretty good value for those looking to ditch cable, and there's no reason not to check it out for free next Monday.