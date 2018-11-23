Killer Deal: Shark Robot Vac Now $199 for Black Friday

The new Shark ION Robot Vacuum R85 is half off at Amazon for Black Friday, with free shipping.

Until midnight Pacific time, you can get it for $199.99 instead of the normal $400. You can control the R85 with your voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, or schedule cleanings with the Shark ION Robot mobile app.

The R85's premium package, the S87 Cleaning System, adds a lightweight cordless handheld vacuum cleaner for those tight spots that robot vacuum cleaners can't reach. The handheld weighs 1.4 pounds and shares the R85's charging base.

The S87 Cleaning System is marked down from $500 to $399.99 on Amazon, and this deal lasts beyond Black Friday.