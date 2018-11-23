Trending

Killer Deal: Shark Robot Vac Now $199 for Black Friday

By Black Friday 

The Shark ION R85 robot vacuum is only $199.99 with free shipping on Amazon for Black Friday.

The new Shark ION Robot Vacuum R85 is half off at Amazon for Black Friday, with free shipping.

Until midnight Pacific time, you can get it for $199.99 instead of the normal $400. You can control the R85 with your voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, or schedule cleanings with the Shark ION Robot mobile app.

Shark ION R85 Robot VacuumView Deal

The R85's premium package, the S87 Cleaning System, adds a lightweight cordless handheld vacuum cleaner for those tight spots that robot vacuum cleaners can't reach. The handheld weighs 1.4 pounds and shares the R85's charging base.

Shark ION S87 Cleaning SystemView Deal

The S87 Cleaning System is marked down from $500 to $399.99 on Amazon, and this deal lasts beyond Black Friday.