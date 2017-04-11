These Great All-Purpose Sennheisers Are Now Just $49

The Sennheiser PX 200-IIi On-Ear Headphones are an all-purpose pair of headphones for work, school, or travel. Although they usually sell for upwards of $86, B&H Photo Video is currently offering them for just $49.99.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Unlike many headphones in this price range, Sennheiser's headphones take your comfort into consideration. They feature a padded headband and earcups, which make extended listening periods that much more comfortable.

The closed earbuds are mounted on pivot joints and provide a certain degree of acoustic isolation, mainly in the upper part of the spectrum. Their steel-reinforced headband can stand up to daily wear and tear, but also allows you to fold up your headphones and store them in the included travel pouch.

Like many of today's headphones, the PX 200-IIi have an in-line remote control with a built-in mic that lets you control volume, answer/end calls, and browse through music without having to touch your smartphone.

The PX 200-IIi will be on sale through April 12.