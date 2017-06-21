Sega Forever: How Sega's Bringing Classics to Your Phone

Reliving classic gaming memories just got a bit easier with the Sega Forever service, which promises to brings classic Sega games to your mobile device.

Image: Sega

It just released its first batch of titles, with more set to come in the future. If you're curious what all the hype around Sega Forever is all about, here's everything you need to know.

What is Sega Forever?

Sega Forever is a new service that aims to make a wide collection of classic games from the Genesis, Dreamcast and Master System console eras free to play on all iOS and Android devices.

How much does it cost and how do I use it?

All of the games in the collection are free to play if you don’t mind a few ads, though ad-free versions can be purchased for $2 each. Playing the games is just a matter of downloading the titles from either the App Store or Google Play Store.

What games are included?

The first set of released games includes Sonic The Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Phantasy Star II, Kid Chameleon and Comix Zone, with Virtua Tennis Challenge coming soon. New games are ported over every month and gamers can stay on top of these latest additions by subscribing to SEGA Forever’s mailing list. Users can also request games be added via the official Facebook page.

What do the games look like?

Don’t worry about these titles losing their charm in the name of better graphics. The games in this collection are featured in their original graphic style with control setups adopted to suit touch screens.

Are there any other features I should should look forward to?

Sega Forever games offer offline play, full controller support for wireless Bluetooth peripherals and the ability to save your progress. Competitive players will appreciate posting their scores up to the world-wide leaderboard.